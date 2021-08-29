Uttarakhand: Non-bailable Warrant Issued Against Mahakumbh COVID-19 Testing Scam Accused

In a major development in the Mahakhumb COVID-19 testing scam case, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has now obtained a non-bailable warrant from the court against the accused. A police team is now travelling to Delhi and Haryana to arrest. Earlier this week, two Uttarakhand officials were suspended for alleged involvement in the fake COVID-19 testing scam during the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.

SA Krishnaraj S, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Haridwar, informed that the team will soon arrest all the accused. "Search underway to locate accused Mallika Pant and Sharat Pant of Max Corporate Service, Delhi and Dr Navtej Nalwa of Hisar's Nalwa Lab in Maha Kumbh fake COVID testing same case. Police have obtained a non-bailable warrant against the accused in the case," the SPP said. The Uttarakhand government in June ordered the Haridwar district administration to file an FIR in relation to the case after reports of fake COVID-19 testing during Mahakumbh surfaced.

ED raids COVID labs seize Rs 30 lakhs

Earlier on August 6, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized cash worth Rs 30,90,000 from five testing lab owners' offices and homes in relation to the fake COVID tests in Uttarakhand. Reportedly, ED raided several labs in Dehradun, Haridwar, Delhi, Noida and Hisar in relation to the case and filed a money-laundering case. ED raided offices of Novis Path Labs, Max Corporate Services, Dr Lal Chandani Labs Pvt Ltd and Nalwa Laboratories based on SIT report set up after news reports claimed that over 1 lakh RT-PCR tests found among Kumbh attendees were allegedly fake. On August 27, then Mela officer (medical and health) Dr Arjun Singh Sengar and then officer-in-charge (medical and health) Dr N K Tyagi were suspended on Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s orders.

Mahakumbh & COVID spread

Over 2600 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the Haridwar Kumbh Mela area in April confirming fears that one of the world's largest religious gatherings may contribute further to the rapid rise in the Coronavirus cases. A majority of the 48.51 lakh people who took part in the last two royal baths (Shahi Snan) held on the occasion of Somwati Amavasya on April 12 and Mesh Sankranti on April 14 were seen openly violating COVID norms like wearing face masks and social distancing as they crowded to take a dip in the river. With over 200 seers tested COVID positive and many Akhada chiefs died due to COVID, PM Modi appealed to saints to cut short Kumbh Mela to aid in the country's battle against COVID-19.

IMAGE: PTI