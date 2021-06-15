Uttarakhand: Order For Opening Chardham Yatra Postponed For 3 Districts

Uttarakhand government on June 15, postponed its order to open Chardham Yatra for people from three districts Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi. Government spokesperson and Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal informed the media that the hearing for a decision on the temporarily suspended Chardham Yatra is underway at Nainital High Court.

The State government will reconsider opening the Yatra after June 16, he added. Previously, the minister said that the plan was to open the Yatra by phased schemes, first for State locals and later for outsiders.

This surfaced a day after Uniyal had announced that residents of Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi have been permitted to visit the Char Dham sites of Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri- Yamunotri, respectively. A negative COVID-19 RTPCR test report is mandatory to board Chardham Yatra.

Uttarakhand announces relaxations

As the State relaxed certain COVID-19 curbs, Tirath Singh Rawat-led government is seeking phased resumption of tourism and Yatra.

Earlier this week, the Uttarakhand government extended the COVID-19 curfew in the hill state by another week until June 22. However, some relaxations have been incorporated into the guidelines. The number of attendees at a wedding or funeral is now capped at 50 from 20.

COVID-19 and Uttarakhand

A majority of the 48.51 lakh people who took part in the last two royal baths (Shahi Snan) held on the occasion of Somwati Amavasya on April 12 and Mesh Sankranti on April 14 were seen openly flouting basic COVID-19 norms. While over 200 seers tested COVID-19 positive, many succumbed to the virus.

PM Modi had appealed to seers there to cut short Kumbh Mela to aid India's battle against COVID-19.

Heeding to his call, Niranjani, Nirwana Akhada, Juna Akhada, and Bairagi Akhada agreed to a 'symbolic snan' for the third royal bath, sending most seers home and immersing the idols, marking the end of 'Maha Kumbh'. On April 27, a 'scaled down' third royal bath was held where devotees were yet again seen not wearing face masks or maintaining social distance. An estimate of 70 lakh devotees attended the 70-day event.