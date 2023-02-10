Uttarakhand Paper Leaks: CM Dhami Orders Inquiry Into Lathi Charge On Protesting Students

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday ordered a probe into the incident of lathi charge on the students protesting in Dehradun against the recent paper leaks during various exams. He also announced an ordinance has been passed to introduce the country’s most severe ‘anti-cheating law’ in the country.

Opposition leader and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat said the incident of lathi charge on the students was ‘unfortunate’.

Detailed magisterial inquiry ordered

"The Chief Minister has directed the Chief Secretary for a detailed probe into the law and order situation and the entire sequence of lathi charge," a statement from the CM office said.

"After checking all the facts and circumstances, the inquiry officer will make the detailed report available to the government," it added.

Baton charge was used against the youngsters protesting against the multiple events of paper leaks in Uttarakhand, after stones were allegedly pelted at the police. The students were also asking for a CBI probe into the matter. An investigation has been ordered into the incident, said Dehradun DIG, who also said some ‘outside elements’ had infiltrated into the protest to vitiate the atmosphere.

‘Outside elements’ in the protest

Talking about the presence of people not related to the students' protest he further said, “Some outside elements entered the protest to vitiate the atmosphere. Stone pelting was done and police vehicles were damaged while many personnel were injured. An effort is underway to identify the accused. Probe underway," additionally several protestors were also detained during the demonstrations.

Hitting out at the Dhami government on the issue, former Uttarakhand CM and Congress leader Harish Rawat said, "Students are demanding a robust exam system. Already there is a lack of jobs due to the BJP government, then paper gets leaked and cancelled. When students were protesting they were lathi-charged which is unfortunate."

Uttarakhand paper leaks

The Uttarakhand state government is facing severe backlash over several incidents of paper leaks in the state. The most recent of them is the UKPSC examinations which involved 1.4 lakh candidates that were cancelled after a paper leak. In December 2021, the UKSSSC written exam was called off due to a paper leak. It is one of the major examinations conducted by the commission for 854 posts across 13 departments.

As a part of the long term solution to solve the menace of paper leaks in the state CM Pushkarsingh Dhami stated on Thursday an ordinance has been passed to implement the country’s strictest anti-cheating law, "As a promise to the youth, our government has decided to bring the strictest anti-cheating law of the country. I have approved the Ordinance in this regard and sent for further action,"