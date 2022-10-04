Uttarakhand: PM Modi Expresses Grief At Loss Of Lives In Uttarkashi Avalanche

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his grief at the death of mountaineers during an expedition in Uttarakhand.

Ten mountaineers were killed in an avalanche at Mount Draupadi Ka Danda - II peak in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Tuesday.

"It is saddening that we have lost precious lives of those associated with a NIM Uttarkashi mountaineering expedition. Condolences to the bereaved families. Rescue operations are underway and the situation is being closely monitored by the authorities," the prime minister said.

A team of 34 trainee mountaineers and seven instructors from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) was caught in an avalanche while returning, NIM Principal Colonel Amit Bisht said.

