Uttarakhand Police Busts 13 Tourists with Fake RT-PCR Negative Report In Clement Town

Amid the growing threat caused by citizens in tourist areas, Uttarakhand police recently caught 13 tourists with a fake RT-PCR negative report in Clement Town of Dehradun-Mussoorie. After a probe, police arrested 4 persons accused of making fake documents and registered a case. Till now, 100 fake RT-PCR negative reports have been detected. This comes a day after three people in Mussoorie's Cantonment Board area tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, several necessary steps are being taken by the State Government including the July 13 warning to District Magistrate to take strict actions against those flouting the COVID-19 rules. In a tweet shared by ANI, it also mentioned the responsibility of the DM in case the situation worsens due to tourist activity. Despite strict steps, recently thousands were seen flocking in the popular tourist destination and lake city Nainital. Reportedly, commercial establishments like restaurants and bars, eateries, parks, and the famous Tibetan market are full of tourists in the state.

PM Modi warns against COVID-19 carelessness

After several pictures and videos went viral from tourist areas of Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh, the Union Government took cognizance of the matter and warned citizens that the threat against Coronavirus is still not over. PM Modi termed the viral images unpleasant during the virtual Council of Minister meeting and said that pictures of crowded places and people roaming about without masks or social distancing wasn't a pleasant sight and that it should instill a sense of fear among the people. PM Modi further emphasised that there should be no space for carelessness or complacency as a single mistake could have far-reaching impacts and would weaken India's fight to overcome COVID-19.

Uttarakhand COVID-19 tally

As per the union health ministry, there are currently 819 active COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand. As many as 3,33,104 recoveries and 7,351 deaths have been reported in the state so far. In the last 24 hours, 33 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded with one fatality due to the virus. The recovery rate in the state stands at 95.88%. Meanwhile, in the view of coronavirus, Haridwar police on Thursday, July 15 directed locals to not crowd at Ganges' riverside as the entire town will be sealed ahead of the Kanwar Yatra.

