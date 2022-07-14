Uttarakhand Police Fines Vehicle With 'Papa' Number Plate; Shares Picture

An owner of a Nissan Kiger car was recently fined by the Uttarakhand Police for having a license plate that read "Papa." The Uttarakhand Police department took Twitter to share before and after images of the license plate. The police further disclosed that they got a complaint regarding the license plate through the microblogging platform, Twitter, and responded by issuing a challan against the wrongdoer.

After receiving the complaint via tweet, the police department stated that they had called the car owner to the traffic office. Later, the number plate was changed and the vehicle owner was fined.

On their official Twitter handle, the Uttarakhand Police department uploaded the pictures along with the caption, “Papa kehte hain bada naam karega, gadi ki plate par Papa likhega, Magar ye to koi na jaane, ki aisi plate par hota hai challan (Papa says my son will be famous, he will get 'Papa' written on a license plate, but, no one knows that such plates get fined)”.

Take a look at it the viral photo of car:

पापा कहते हैं बड़ा नाम करेगा,

गाड़ी के प्लेट पर पापा लिखेगा,

मगर ये तो कोई न जाने,

कि ऐसी प्लेट पर होता है चालान..



ट्वीट पर शिकायत प्राप्त करने के बाद #UttarakhandPolice ने गाड़ी मालिक को यातायात ऑफिस बुलाकर नम्बर प्लेट बदलवाई और चालान किया। pic.twitter.com/oL4E3jJFAV — Uttarakhand Police (@uttarakhandcops) July 12, 2022

Netizens react to viral photo

Since being shared on Twitter, the before and after photo has garnered over 392 likes and several amusing comments. The netizens have even praised the action of the police department. People are responding to the tweet with insightful comments and providing further examples of number plates with varied messages printed on them. Responding to the photo, a Twitter user wrote, “Superb..thnx”, while, another said, “Nice work” and a third wrote, “Today, I saw a bullet with same 4141 pattern in Dalanwala area. There was no UK07 or else. Can you track that also..?”

(Image: @uttarakhandcops/Twitter)