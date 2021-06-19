Uttarakhand Police Forms SIT To Investigate Alleged Kumbh Mela COVID Testing Scam

The Uttarakhand Police Department has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to look into allegations that false COVID tests were performed during the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Senthil Avoodai Krishna Raj S formed a special investigation team (SIT) on Friday, June 18, a day after a case was filed against Max Corporate Service and private laboratories Dr Lalchandani Lab and Nalwa Laboratories for allegedly conducting fake COVID tests during the Kumbh.

Fake COVID testing during Kumbh

According to Krishna Raj, a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to conduct a quick investigation. The Epidemic Act, the Disaster Management Act, as well as sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy to conduct an offence punishable) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, have been filed against Max Corporate Service and the two other labs.

The Kumbh Mela, one of the world's greatest religious gatherings, was hosted throughout the state from April 1 to 30, with the notified area covering several locations in the Haridwar, Dehradun, and Tehri districts.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Thursday, June 17, said, "This matter is from the time before I took charge as CM. As soon as I took charge, I ordered an inquiry into it. The probe is underway, strict action will be taken against those found guilty."

COVID spread in Maha Kumbh 2021

In April, nearly 2,600 persons in the Haridwar Kumbh Mela area tested positive for COVID-19, confirming fears that one of the world's greatest religious gatherings could exacerbate the rapid spike in coronavirus cases. Many individuals were seen blatantly breaching COVID principles including wearing face masks and social distancing as they swarmed to take a dip in the river during the last two royal baths (Shahi Snan) held on the occasion of Somwati Amavasya on April 12 and Mesh Sankranti on April 14. With over 200 seers testing positive for COVID and numerous Akhada leaders succumbing to the disease, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pleaded with saints to cut short the Kumbh Mela to aid the country's fight against COVID-19.

(with inputs from PTI/ANI)

Picture Credit: ANI/PTI