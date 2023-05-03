Uttarakhand Police Orders Probe After State FM's Video Of Trashing Youth Goes Viral

Uttarakhand Police on Wednesday issued a statement after a shocking video of the VVIP arrogance of a state cabinet minister Premchand Aggarwal went viral as he got involved in a physical brawl with two men in Rishikesh. The incident happened on Tuesday (May 2) afternoon when the minister was returning after attending an event in Haridwar as he got stuck in a traffic jam. Following this he had an argument with a man identified as Surendra Singh Negi which soon caused a heavy traffic jam in the area.

The minister as well as Negi have been pinning the blame on each other for the brawl. Taking cognisance of the incident, Uttarakhand Police Headquarters released a statement and informed that SSP Dehradun has been instructed to conduct an impartial inquiry regarding the case.

"After Uttarakhand cabinet minister Premchand Agarwal's video of a scuffle with a youth in Rishikesh went viral, SSP Dehradun has been instructed to conduct an impartial inquiry into the Rishikesh incident on the basis of evidence and facts," the statement read.

Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Gets into Brawl

The video of the incident went viral on social media where the minister is standing in the middle of the road having a verbal conversation with men before slapping one of them. Soon Aggarwal's security personnel and supporters intervened and began brutally hitting both men.

Premchand Agarwal's office issued a statement stating that the men began misbehaving during the traffic jam. The man tore the kurta of the minister after which his security and supporters intervened. The minister said Negi, who was on a motorcycle, pulled up next to his car. Aggarwal alleged that the windows of the car were down and Negi started abusing him. When he objected, he started arguing with him and even attacked him tearing his kurta. When his gunner tried to come to his rescue, his uniform was also torn by Negi, alleged Aggarwal, a former speaker of the Uttarakhand Assembly.

He claimed he had lost everything he had in his kurta pockets.

Describing Negi as a "blackmailer masquerading as a social worker," Aggarwal said an FIR would be lodged against him for attacking a minister. The minister, who is an MLA from Rishikesh, told reporters that Negi had called him once about some problem with a road and he had reached there "within five minutes".

"He calls himself a social worker but is a blackmailer. Initially, I used to think he was an active worker," Aggarwal alleged. The video shows Aggarwal and Negi arguing on the road when the minister slaps him.

When a man comes to Negi's rescue, Aggarwal's gunner slaps him several times. Then Negi tries to hit the gunner from behind with some blunt object picked up from the road. But the gunner turned around just in time to hold him back and all of them including the minister pounced on Negi chasing him across the road and delivering a flurry of blows and kicks on him.

While Surendra Singh Negi who got indulged in the brawl with the minister stated that Premchand Agarwal's security began assaulting him and his friend.