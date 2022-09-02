Uttarakhand Police Ranks First In Country In Recovering Stolen Goods: NCRB

Uttarakhand Police has been ranked first in the country in recovering stolen goods and property, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). According to the report, Uttarakhand Police has recorded the highest number of cracking theft cases and recovering stolen goods and property, DGP Ashok Kumar said.

The rate of recovery of stolen goods and property in the state stood at 68.7 per cent in 2021, which is more than double the national average of 30.2 per cent, he said. With a 64.8 per cent recovery rate in theft cases, Tamil Nadu stands second in the country, followed by Himachal Pradesh at 55 per cent.

"We have earned the distinction because of using modern technology in the detailed investigation of theft cases, the DGP said.

It is a result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of smart policing, he added.

