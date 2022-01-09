Uttarakhand Police Recover 512 Grams Of Heroin In Major Drug Bust In Kumaon, Two Arrested

In a recent update to the drug bust in the country, police have arrested two drug smugglers in Uttarakhand's Kumaon. The Police recovered 512 grams of heroin worth Rs 51 lakh. The two accused were identified as residents of Haldwani and Bareilly.

Police informed that the heroin was brought from the Mirganj area of ​​Bareilly and sold at high prices in the shopping malls of Kumaon, Pithoragarh, Almora Bageshwar, and the educational institutions of Haldwani. It was learnt that selling heroin in mountainous areas fetched more than three times the price of the drug. As per sources, the main accused is still absconding and the search is underway.

Earlier in November 2021, five people were arrested by the Uttarakhand Police STF over the allegations of drug supply from the jail after raids at various places. A drug racket was exposed by the police, which was being operated from the jail. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed DGP Ashok Kumar to take strict measures to stop the expanding illegal drug trade in the state.

According to reports, a campaign was launched by the Uttarakhand Police against the drug trade in the state. They exposed the drug business being operated by the miscreants from the jails by carrying out two major raids. During the raids, a large consignment of money, mobile phones were recovered from searches conducted in Dehradun, Pauri, Kotdwar, Rishikesh, and other locations.

Kathua Police seize 950 bottles of contraband-like cough syrups

In another update, 950 bottles each of 100ml containing contraband-like items Corex and Maxx cough syrups were seized by the Kathua Police in December 2021. Further, four inter-state peddlers were arrested in connection with the recovery by police. Reports suggested that a Range Rover vehicle was seized at Govindsar, Kathua's railway station road.

Upon receiving information on the suspected drug dealing, a team of Kathua Police officials along with Executive Magistrate 1st class Kathua under the supervision of Deputy SP Headquarters Kathua Sh. Shammi Kumar-JKPS, inspected a Range Rover vehicle. The car had no number plate and was driven by a person identified as Vikram Sharma, who travelled with three Delhi-based drug peddlers namely Sunny, Hritik Soni, and Pardeep Sapra.

(Image: Republic)