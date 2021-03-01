Uttarakhand Police Use Water Canons On Protesters Demanding Road Widening

Uttarakhand Police on Monday used water cannon and cane-charged the locals holding demonstration demanding the expansion of the 19-km road from Ghat to Nandprayag, near Garsain. The locals are demanding to expand the pothole-ridden road that connects Sidhpeeth Kurud to Nandprayag Ghat which is crucial to them. In January this year, the residents of 70-gram panchayats of Ghat block of Karnaprayag in Chamoli district even came out on the road and formed a 19-km long human chain along the narrow road adjoining the National Highway-07.

Uttarakhand: Police cane-charged & used water cannon against locals holding a protest demonstration demanding the expansion of 19-km road from Ghat to Nandprayag, near Garsain today pic.twitter.com/Fx6XTtBE96 — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2021

Even Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had taken note of the protesters’ demand in January and instructed the public work to widen the road. At the time, one of the locals had said that he is part of an indefinite fast until the demand of widening the road is fulfilled by the government. According to news agency ANI, the local had said, “Four of us are on an indefinite fast until our demands are met”. The locals are demanding because the road is only a kilometer wide.

Road was laid in 1962

The road was reportedly laid in 1962 and connects nearly 70 village panchayats of the entire district. The road, that locals are asking for widening, even has a religious significance because the Nanda Rajjat Yatra of Uttarakhand that takes place once every decade passes through the same Gopeshwar-Nandprayag Ghat road.

Further, considered as one of the important seats of Goddess Nanda Devi, Kurud temple also lies on this road. Further, the protesters have said that the state government is planning to widen the road up to 7 meters while they are demanding the road to be widened at least nine meters.

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister condemned the action taken by law enforcement against the people agitating for the road to be wider. He not only noted that people have been demanding the same action from the government for several months now and police took ‘brutal’ action. He added, “I have shown my cowardice by brutally lathi-charging the police, in which many of our mothers and sisters have also been badly injured, the less condemned it is.”

Image credits: @ANI/Twitter