Uttarakhand Polls: BJP Chief JP Nadda To Address Shakti Kendras' Workers On September 29

With an eye on upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will deliver a virtual address on 29 September to Shakti Kendra workers in the hilly state, as per the reports. The BJP, which is busy preparing for ensuing elections in five states, is churning out plans to woo the voters. While programmes on several fronts are underway for Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the party has already begun preparations for Uttarakhand elections.

"Here, BJP is going to organise an event for all the workers of the Shakti Kendras in the state on the coming September 29. Virtually, BJP National President JP Nadda is going to address the workers here," ANI quoted a source as saying.

JP Nadda to address Shakti Kendra workers in Uttarakhand

In Uttarakhand's 70 Legislative Assemblies, there are 2,364 Shakti Kendras. "Three to four booths are combined to form a Shakti Kendra. There are a total of 11,235 booths in the state. The party president will address all these Shakti Kendra in-charges on 29 September. Also, these days BJP is working on making 'Panna Pramukh' and it is expected to be completed by 25 September," ANI quoted the party source as saying.

Previously, the BJP attempted to strengthen its public presence through the Jan Aashirvad Yatra in the state. The party is using this programme to highlight the accomplishments of the states and the Centre to the general public. Assembly elections are set to take place in Uttarakhand next year.

JP Nadda's Uttarakhand visit

JP Nadda visited Uttarakhand for two days in August. He met with senior party leaders and representatives on his trip to review and finalise election preparations. On 20 August, the BJP chief had visited sadhus and seers in Haridwar to seek blessings. The party-state leadership had organised meetings for Nadda with block Pramukhs, Nagar Panchayat Pramukhs, Mayors, party office-bearers, general secretaries, MLAs, MPs, Cabinet Ministers, and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. He had also called a meeting of the party's former Uttarakhand chief ministers.

On 21 August, he had addressed the Sainik Samman Programme at Raiwala and praised PM Narendra Modi for "modernising" the Indian Army. He had noted that PM Modi had previously interacted with ex-servicemen and addressed the Sainik Samman Programme.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: PTI)