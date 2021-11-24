Uttarakhand Polls: BJP Leadership's Two-day Convention Begins In Dehradun Today

The BJP leadership will convene for a two-day convention in Dehradun on Wednesday, November 24, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttarakhand. The meeting will be attended by Pralhad Joshi, the party's election in-charge in Uttarkhand, co-in-charges Locket Chatterjee and RP Singh, and the state in charge Dushyant Gautam.

The core committee of the state's 11 assemblies will also meet to plan for the next elections. A meeting of the BJP's management group is also planned. The meeting's agenda will include a discussion of the rallies that party officials will address across the state. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections are set to take place in the early part of next year.

CM Dhami takes public opinion to prepare a roadmap

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held talks with people in the state who are demonstrating their mettle in various professions on Monday to solicit advice on how to accelerate the state's growth trajectory. CM Dhami asked for their input in developing the state's development roadmap. Dhami hopes that by 2025, a joint effort including all sectors of society may make Devbhoomi, Uttarakhand, a leading state. He stated that the government got several critical proposals from those who participated in the event and that they will be discussed and implemented.

"The suggestions received from people doing a commendable job in different fields will be made part of the roadmap being prepared by the state government for the development of the state in the coming years," Dhami said. "It is our resolve that we will continue to build 'Self-reliant Uttarakhand' according to the people's culture, traditions, and public sentiments," he added.

BJP workers to go door to door to achieve party's 'Mission 60 plus'

Also, over one lakh party members have been assigned to visit every home in poll-bound Uttarakhand and talk about the development work the state government has been doing as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign strategy, said reports. The BJP has set a goal of winning at least 60 seats in the 2022 Assembly Elections. Party activists are knocking on every door in more than 11,000 polling booths across the state as part of the 'Har Ghar BJP, Ghar Ghar BJP' campaign to mobilise voters. Workers are going door-to-door in groups to explain state government programs and hand out information about them, a party leader said in a statement.

