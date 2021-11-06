Uttarakhand: Portals Of Kedarnath, Yamunotri To Close For Winters On November 6

Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board informed that Kedarnath and Yamunotri portals will close for winters today, November 6, and further remain closed for the next six months. Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath are the four pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand referred to as 'Char Dham'. The officials informed that the Badrinath temple will shut on November 20.

Every year, lakhs of tourists and devotees across the country come to visit Char Dham that closes every year in winters due to heavy snowfall in the region.

'Char Dham' closes in winter

A palanquin will leave for Ukhimath Omkareshwar Temple after the religious ceremony for closing the portals of Kedarnath is performed today. While a palanquin of Goddess Yamuna will leave for the village of Kharsali near Janki Chatti.

Meanwhile, on Friday at 11.45 am after priests performed religious rituals, the portals of the Gangotri shrine closed. And to witness this ceremony, a large number of pilgrims and local people were present at the temple. Following the closure of portals of Gangotri for the next six months, the Utsav Doli (palanquin) of Maa Ganga of the Gangotri shrine left for her winter abode at Mukhba and will reach there today on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. This year, more than 32,948 pilgrims visited Gangotri Dham, District Magistrate of Uttarkashi Mayur Dixit in an official statement informed.

On September 18, the Char Dham Yatra began after the Nainital High Court lifted the ban on Char Dham Yatra on September 16. The High Court had directed that people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed along with a mandatory COVID-19 negative report for the annual pilgrimage. According to the Devasthanam Management Board, more than two lakh people visited the four shrines this year till October 22.

PM Modi in Kedarnath

On November 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated five redevelopment projects in Kedarnath, Uttarakhand worth Rs 310 crore. Some of the projects include Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses, and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini. Also, PM Modi unveiled the 12-feet long statue of Shri Adi Shankaracharya in Kedarnath.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: @BJP4INDIA/TWITTER)