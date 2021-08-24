Uttarakhand: Priests Delegation Meets CM Dhami Over Dissolution Of Devasthanam Board

A delegation of pilgrimage priests of Kedarnath and Badrinath, led by Devprayag MLA Vinod Kandari and former Kedarnath MLA Shailarani Rawat, met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his residence on Tuesday, August 24, over the demand to dissolve the Devasthanam board.

माननीय विधायक श्री विनोद कण्डारी जी और पूर्व विधायक श्रीमती शैलारानी रावत जी के नेतृत्व में बदरीनाथ-केदारनाथ के तीर्थ पुरोहितों से भेंट की। देवस्थानम बोर्ड से तीर्थ पुरोहितों, हक हकूक धारियों और पंडा समाज का किसी प्रकार का अहित नहीं होने दिया जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/puU7OhiteP — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) August 24, 2021

The Chief Minister assured that the Devasthanam Board would not harm pilgrim priests, the Hakuk Dhari, and the Panda community.

Emphasizing not having a communication gap, the Chief Minister said, "The state government will find a way out through dialogue. All doubts will be cleared through dialogue and where reforms are needed, the state government will take up reforms".

CM Dhami informed, "All the concerned parties will also be heard and their doubts will be cleared before the Badrinath master plan is given shape. Everyone's interests will be protected as much as possible". The members of the delegation also agreed to find a way out through talks.

Teerth Purohit staged a protest

Earlier, Chardham Teerthpurohit Haq Hakukdhari Mahapanchayat Samiti had decided to start a state-wide agitation against the state government from Tuesday, August 17. The protest is focused on demanding the dissolution of the Devasthanam Board. The committee has informed that its members will march to Chief Minister's residence on Aug 16 to put forth their demands.

Following the August 17 movement, Panda priests and local people of 51 temples planned to further intensify the agitation by protesting on roads in Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Ukhimath, Kharsali, Rudraprayag, Devprayag, Rishikesh, and Dehradun. During the agitation, the committee would oppose the local public representatives by holding black flags.

President Krishnakant Kotiyal expressed disbelief in BJP

At a press conference, Chardham Teerth Purohit Haq Hakukdhari Mahapanchayat President Krishnakant Kotiyal said he has met CM Pushkar Singh Dhami over the demand for the dissolution of the Devasthanam Board further leaving the pretext of forming a high power committee. Kotiyal expressed his disbelief in BJP and said, '"The BJP government is not in favor of dissolving the Devasthanam Board". The Teerthpurohits associated with the BJP have started to resign from the primary membership of the party, demanding the dissolution of the Devasthanam Board in Rudraprayag.

With ANI inputs

Image: TWITTER