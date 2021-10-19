Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke exclusively to Republic and gave details regarding the rescue operations for the unprecedented rains in the state. All gates of Nanak Sagar Dam in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar were opened following a rise in the water level in the afternoon. The NDRF team is currently carrying out rescue operations in different parts of the state.

Uttarakhand CM informed that he will be staying amongst people in Champawat as the region is currently under major havoc.

"The MET department has said that by evening the weather conditions will be cleared so as soon as situation gets better we will start working on bettering the roads damaged by rains. I request everyone to keep calm a lot of people are stranded in Champawat so we have decided to be amidst people and remain there with them," added Uttarakhand Chief Minister.

He also added that three rescue helicopters have been called for relief work.

"Farmers have faced huge losses, we are going to work on it. We are also working on helping people who are stuck in different parts. We have called for three helicopters for rescue operations in Nainital. We have information on several people stranded in different parts and we are working on it. I request those who have come for Yatra not to go out until the situation gets better," concluded CM Dhami.

Uttarakhand rains cause havoc

In the latest update, a video shared by ANI shows locals present at a bridge over Gaula River in Haldwani shouting and alerting a motorcycle rider, who was approaching them. The locals alerted the motorcyclist as the bridge was getting washed away due to the rising water level of the river. However, the motorcycle rider understood the alert and decided to turn back.

The Mandakini River has swollen in many parts and is wreaking havoc on the region. Speaking to Republic, SDRF DIG Ridhim Aggarwal said that multiple cases of waterlogging and landslides have been reported from the region. “All the people from the low lying areas have been evacuated and all officials have been put on alert. The situation here is improving as rainfall is now steadying.” She further informed that the SDRF and local police teams have been deployed at all affected areas for rescue operations.