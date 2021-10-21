Uttarakhand Rains: Death Toll Climbs To 54, Five People Still Missing

The recent floods and landslides caused due to the heavy rains in Uttarakhand have reportedly claimed the lives of 54 people over the past few days. As many as 19 people have sustained serious injuries due to various flood-related incidents, while five people are known to be missing. Earlier on October 17, one person died in Champawat's Banbasa region.

Furthermore, according to an updated natural disaster incident report released on Wednesday, October 20, at least eight people reportedly lost their lives on October 18. The report said that three people were deceased in Pauri and another three in Pithoragarh, meanwhile, two people died in Champawat. Later on October 19, Uttarakhand reported a massive surge in flood-related deaths with 45 more casualties. Nainital reported the most number of deaths with 28 casualties, as there were six deaths in Almora, eight in Champawat, two in Udham Singh Nagar and one in Bageshwar. There has been immense damage to the properties as well in Uttarakhand following heavy rains. As per the reports, 46 houses have been completely or partially destroyed. Earlier on Thursday, Union Minister Amit Shah landed in Uttarakhand's Dehradun to review the situation and is likely to conduct an aerial survey of the state.

17 NDRF teams deployed, over 1300 evacuated

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mohsen Shahedi said on Wednesday that a total of 17 teams of the specialised force were deployed within the state to conduct specific rescue and relief operations as the state battles against the heavy rains. The NDRF DIG further informed that more than 1,300 people have already been evacuated and transported to safe places across the state. Shahedi also said that as many as 46 people lost their lives in the disaster. "A total of 17 teams of NDRF are carrying out rescue and relief operations in Uttarakhand, which includes teams from Delhi, Dehradun, two teams from Uttar Pradesh, and six teams which were already deployed in the date as a part of pre-Monsoon deployment. 13,00 people have been carried to safer places," said Shahedi while talking to ANI.

