Uttarakhand Rains: Gujarat CM Discusses Measures For Stranded State Pilgrims With CM Dhami

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a telephonic conversation with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to talk about the necessary assistance to the Gujarati pilgrims who were on a visit to Badrinath and are stranded there due to excessive rains in Uttarakhand. The Gujarat CMO also announced that a new helpline number will be made available for those who seek assistance.

The CMO wrote in Gujarati on its Twitter account and informed, “Helpline numbers of Gujarat Government's Emergency Operations Centre have been announced following the instructions of the CM so that the pilgrims from Gujarat trapped there can be contacted and other information can be obtained. The helpline number is 079- 23251900.”

The extreme situation in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand has been facing very heavy rainfall over the past week, which resulted in landslides and flood-like situations. The current situation has resulted in several affected national highways and roads as the debris has blocked vehicular movement in each one of them. The news agency ANI shared a video in which the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) can be seen rescuing people from a car stuck at the Lambagad nullah (drain) near Badrinath's National Highway due to bad weather conditions. The BRO was assisted by JCB machines as the car was stuck in a strong current.

As per the reports, the debris accumulation on Uttarakhand's Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway has also damaged several vehicles and the link road of Khankhra-Khedakhal-Khirsu has also been blocked due to landslides. Due to the ongoing Badrinath Char Dham Yatra, the state had seen an onrush of tourists and pilgrims but the current weather situation has created a difficult situation for the people. There has also been a power cut in several areas including the district headquarters due to the rise in the water levels of a few rivers like Nandakini river.

The Uttarakhand government has also been closely monitoring the situation and has constantly deployed forces to rescue people and to keep them safe. The state government has also launched a helpline number to help those who seek assistance. Issuing the helpline number, the Uttarakhand Tourism Department wrote, "Heavy rainfall is occurring in many areas of Uttarakhand. Due to this, Shri Badrinath Dham Yatra has been stopped for some time. Snowfall in the upper regions of the state and moderate to intense thunder in some areas along with lightning and hail is also expected."

(With inputs from ANI)