Uttarakhand Rains: Many Feared Stranded After Cloudburst Reported In Nainital

Uttarakhand has been facing heavy to very heavy rainfall for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, further triggering landslides and a flood-like situation. Now, an incident of cloudburst has been reported in Nainital. Police and other rescue and search teams have been rushed to the spot. Six to eight people are feared trapped in the debris in the region.

According to visuals procured by the Republic TV Network, the Nandakini River has now swollen in many parts and is wreaking havoc on the region. Speaking to Republic, SDRF DIG Ridhim Aggarwal said that multiple cases of waterlogging and landslides have been reported from the region. “All the people from the low lying areas have been evacuated and all officials have been put on alert. The situation here is improving as rainfall is now steadying.” She further informed that the SDRF and local police teams have been deployed at all affected areas for rescue operations.

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand

Earlier on Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Uttarakhand predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state over the next few days. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also took a detailed review of the situation from the disaster control room of the state secretariat.

Meanwhile, rescue operations are being carried out for rescuing the people stuck due to rainfall and landslides. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police forces have also been deployed throughout the state. Earlier, around 22 devotees were rescued by the force while returning from the Kedarnath temple after the Char Dham Yatra was halted by the state government further advising people to not continue on the journey until the weather improves.

Govt extends help to people affected by Uttarakhand rains

The state government has been monitoring the situation further deploying forces to rescue people and take them to safer places. Also, a helpline number has been provided for seeking assistance. Issuing the helpline number, the Uttarakhand Tourism Department wrote, "Heavy rainfall is occurring in many areas of Uttarakhand. Due to this, Shri Badrinath Dham Yatra has been stopped for some time. Snowfall in the upper regions of the state and moderate to intense thunder in some areas along with lightning and hail is also expected."

उत्तराखंड के कई इलाकों में भारी वर्षा हो रही है। इसके चलते श्री बद्रीनाथ धाम यात्रा कुछ समय के लिए रोक दी गई है। राज्य के ऊपरी क्षेत्रों में बर्फबारी और कुछ क्षेत्रों में मध्यम से तीव्र गर्जन के साथ आकाशीय बिजली गिरने एवं ओलावृष्टि की भी आशंका जताई गई है। pic.twitter.com/KSsplEScyT — Uttarakhand Tourism (@UTDBofficial) October 18, 2021

(Image: ANI)