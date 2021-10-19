Uttarakhand Rains: PM Modi Speaks To CM Dhami, Inquires About Rescue & Relief Operations

Amid the dangerous weather conditions in Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, spoke to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister Ajay Bhatt and took stock of the situation. News agency ANI reported that the state has been witnessing landslides and floods triggered by heavy rainfall since October 18.

Taking to Twitter, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami wrote in Hindi, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while expressing condolences on the huge loss caused by the calamity in the state over the phone, inquired about the relief and rescue operations. With the guidance of the Hon'ble Prime Minister and with the cooperation of the Central government, the state government will leave no stone unturned to deal with this tragedy."

Talking about the rescue operations and restoration work being carried out in the state, CM Dhami assured necessary help to the state. Earlier on Monday, Uttarakhand Governor Retd Lt General Gurmit Singh also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation in the state. Apprising him of the situation, the Uttarakhand governor sought the Centre's assistance.

Uttarakhand rains: Rescue operations continue

Rescue operations by the state government are ongoing. Chief Minister Dhami is also monitoring the state's severe rainfall situation and has provided instructions to extend help to the people. Earlier on Monday, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) rescued people from a car stuck at the Lambagad nullah (drain) near Badrinath's National Highway due to the continuous rainfall and bad weather condition.

The BRO was seen rescuing the car which was stuck in the strong current with the help of a JCB machine. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall followed by landslides and floods has affected several national highways and roads with debris blocking each one of them. There are also reports of debris accumulation on Uttarakhand's Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway further damaging dozens of vehicles. Apart from that, the Khankhra-Khedakhal-Khirsu link road has also been blocked due to landslides.

The landslides triggered by heavy rainfall have created a difficult situation for locals, vehicles, and tourists who are currently in Uttarakhand for the Badrinath Char Dham Yatra.

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Uttarakhand predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state over the next few days.

