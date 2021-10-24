Uttarakhand Rains: SDRF Rescues 60 People, Recovers Five Bodies From Bageshwar

While conducting search and rescue missions in different parts of Uttarakhand's Bageshwar district, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has retrieved a total number of 60 persons who were trapped due to due to floods and landslides triggered by torrential rainfall across the state. The SDRF team has also recovered five dead bodies from the Bageshwar region. According to a statement issued by the SDRF, four persons have already been rescued from the Sunderdhunga Glacier region, while one remains missing.

SDRF informed that from the Kafni Glacier, 23 individuals were saved, while from the Pindari Glacier, nearly 33 trapped people were rescued. SDRF troops are also looking for persons on foot in various places. Separately, on Sunday, another team of SDRF staff launched several search operations using helicopters.

As per a press statement, Inspector General of Police, SDRF, Pushpak Jyoti, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Ridhim Agarwal and General, SDRF, Navneet Singh, are closely observing the rescue operations taking place in different areas of the state. “All necessary guidelines have been issued to rescue teams," the release stated.

Since October 17, the SDRF launched rescue operations in various rain-affected areas of the state. The hill state has seen flooded roads, houses, landslides, as well as gushing rivers as a result of the excessive downpours, leaving people trapped in various locations. According to government figures, the death toll in Uttarakhand has risen to 64, with 11 persons still missing.

Pushkar Singh Dhami to donate salary to CM Relief Fund

Meanwhile, amid the recent natural tragedies in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced, on October 22, that he will donate his full salary for the month of October 2021 to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF). He even instructed the Chief Secretary and Secretariat Administration Department to take appropriate action to save citizens.

राज्य में आई प्राकृतिक आपदा के दृष्टिगत मैंने माह अक्टूबर, 2021 का अपना वेतन मुख्यमंत्री राहत कोष में देने का फैसला लिया है।



इस संबंध में अपर मुख्य सचिव, सचिवालय प्रशासन विभाग को आवश्यक कार्यवाही करने के निर्देश भी दे दिए हैं। — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) October 22, 2021

Furthermore, today CM Dhami inspected the Gola River bridge in Haldwani, which was destroyed by the severe rainfalls. The CM has instructed that the damaged section of the bridge be rebuilt as soon as possible.

In addition to this, on Thursday, as floods devastated Uttarakhand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah undertook an aerial inspection and assessed the situation. During his airborne inspection, Amit Shah assessed the destruction to the state's various regions and iterated on the relief efforts that were still underway and led by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami accompanied Home Minister Amit Shah during the inspection.

(Image: PTI)