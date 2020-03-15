Uttarakhand Reports First COVID-19 Case, IFS Trainee Tests Positive In Dehradun

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak in India, Uttarakhand reported its first positive Coronavirus case on Sunday. A trainee officer of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) with a recent travel history to Spain has tested positive for COVID-19.

While interacting with a news agency, Uttarakhand Additional Director Health Yugal Kishor Pant said, "A trainee of IFS has recently returned from Spain along with a team. Samples of 25 people were sent for testing, out of them, reports of 10 people have come. 17 people have tested negative for coronavirus while one person that is the IFS trainee tested positive." Additional Secretary said, "A team of doctors is finding out how many people the infected person had come in contact with as they will also be kept in isolation. "

The Uttarakhand government has already declared novel coronavirus as an epidemic and shut all multiplexes, cinema halls, degree colleges and technical institutes across the state till March 31.

Coronavirus in India

According to the latest figures available on Sunday evening, the total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in India has soared up to 107 as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Two deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories.

Taking into consideration the rising number of Coronavirus cases, the Central Government on Saturday decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster."

The Coronavirus crisis

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel Coronavirus has affected nearly 141 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 156,948 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 5,839 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the Novel Coronavirus.

(With inputs from ANI)