Uttarakhand: SDRF Rescues 16 People Trapped Due To Overflowing River In Pauri

The Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), on Tuesday, saved 16 people trapped by an overflowing river due to torrential rainfall in the state. The rescue efforts began after the SRDF received information about the trapped locals near Malan bridge in the Pauri district. According to sources, the rescuees were daily wage workers who were returning from work but got stuck due to the fast-flowing river.

Sources also said that the locals were rescued swiftly by the SDRF personnel and were shifted to a safer location. Notably, the India Meterological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several districts in Uttarakhand as heavy rains are expected to continue throughout the entire week.

IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Tehri Garhwal, Dehradun, Pauri Garhwal, Champawat, Nainital, and Haridwar districts for Wednesday. There is a possibility of 'very heavy' rainfall in isolated areas, the IMD said. Notably, all other districts including the ones mentioned above will receive heavy rainfall for the rest of the week.

Currently, many videos are emerging from Uttarkhand revealing the harrowing situation due to the heavy rains. A recent video showed water flowing down the steps of the Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Dehradun. The rains have also claimed more than 30 lives in the state so far due to flash floods and landslides.

The recent tragedy struck last week when a landslide hit Gaurikund on the Kedarnath route, which killed three and 20 others went missing. According to the latest update as of August 7, rescuers did not have any clue about the missing persons. The Rudraprayag-Gaurikund NH-107 is also closed at Agastyamuni due to the landslide.