Uttarakhand Secretariat Employees Go On Indefinite Strike; Case Lodged

Several government employees in Uttarakhand went on an indefinite strike on Tuesday against a "no work no pay" order issued by the state government. Acting upon the sudden strike called by the government employees, an FIR has also been registered by the Dehradun Police against the unknown people in connection with the strike. This came shortly after several unidentified people gathered around the Secretariat premises in Uttarakhand on Tuesday without permission and further stopped the employees and officers from working in the state secretariat. Without naming officials who reportedly closed the secretariat for an indefinite period, the case was filed late at night.

Meanwhile, the "no work no pay" order was earlier issued by the Uttarakhand Chief Secretary SS Sandhu which directs all the secretaries, department heads, and district magistrates for deducting the salary of government employees who go on a strike. The order was issued in light of the recent protests by government employees boycotting their work over a range of issues including the demand for insurance cover. The order issued by the chief secretary has now triggered employees to create a ruckus and they were seen restricting others from entering the office.

Government employees go on indefinite strike

After the order was issued on Tuesday, several government employees reportedly stood at the entrance of the Uttarakhand Secretariat and restricted the employees and officers from entering the office, and also used objectionable words against them. Apart from that, they also blocked the road by gathering at the ATM Chowk located at the secretariat. While a case has been registered against the unidentified accused, the new order authorises departments to cut the pay of those employees who boycott their work. Apart from that, the employee union has reportedly also called out to other unions for joining their protests on Wednesday outside the secretariat building.



Image: PTI