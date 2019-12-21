Uttarakhand: Section 144 Imposed In Haridwar Ahead Of CAA Protest

Section 144 has been imposed in Haridwar keeping in view of the protest scheduled on Sunday in the city against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The Bhim Army is said to hold a protest march against the CAA in Haridwar on Sunday.

"Extra force is being deployed here and those who cause nuisance will not be spared," said Ashok Kumar, Director General (Law and Order), Haridwar.

READ | CAA Not Anti-Muslim, Lots Of Misconception About It: Jitendra Singh

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad in judicial custody

Earlier in the day, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was named by the Delhi police in its FIR pertaining to the Daryaganj violence. In the copy of the FIR accessed by Republic TV, it is mentioned that he had organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar. The police had denied permission for the march. According to the police, he provoked the people who had assembled at the Jama Masjid. Halting the march, the police tried to pacify the mob and asked them to disperse. Meanwhile, Azad chanted slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Centre, and Delhi police. At this juncture, the violence commenced. Azad had moved the court to seek bail. The Tis Hazari court denied the bail and sent him on 14 days' judicial custody.

READ | UP DGP Reveals '57 Policemen Suffered Gunshot Injuries' Amid Violent Anti-CAA Protests

Also today, Congress leaders and workers held a silent demonstration against CAA by tying black cloth on their mouths. The protest was staged under the leadership of former cabinet minister Nav Prabhat in front of Tilak Bhawan located in the main market of Vikasnagar, Dehradun. The demonstration which lasted for around an hour witnessed the Congress leaders and workers raising slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under whose government the Citizenship Amendment Bill has been passed.

READ | Imran Khan Fearmongers Over Kashmir And Anti-CAA Protests, Threatens 'befitting Response'

Violence in UP

The beginning of violence in UP was witnessed on Sunday when Aligarh Muslim University students, who were protesting, had marched towards the main campus gate where they were allegedly attacked by police using tear gas shells, rubber bullets, stun grenades, pellets, and stones. While police deny these claims, over 17 policemen were injured as protestors began to vandalize public property and torch buses while pelting stones. More than 60 students were allegedly injured in the clashes.

Earlier on Thursday, Lucknow Police used tear gas and batons on anti-CAA protestors when vehicles parked outside a police post were set ablaze and stone-pelting occurred, according to PTI. About 20 people were taken into custody, said, police officials. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has stated that vandals' properties will be seized and auctioned.

READ | Pro-CAA Human Chain In Pune

(With inputs from agencies)