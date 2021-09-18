Uttarakhand Sets Target To Vaccinate Entire Population Against COVID By December

After administering COVID-19 vaccine doses to the maximum number of people in the state on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami now looks forward to vaccinating the state's entire population by the month of December. Notably, as part of the vaccination campaign launched by BJP workers to mark PM Modi's 71st birthday, people were seen getting their vaccine jabs on an extensive scale throughout the country.

Speaking on the same, Uttarakhand CM Dhami said that the state government is looking forward to vaccinating the overall population with their first doses by the end of September and is further aiming to provide the second doses by December 15, 2021. He added that around 92% of the population has already been inoculated with the first COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Further, speaking on the vaccination campaign adopted for PM Modi's birthday, Dhami said that the state has already administered vaccines to around two lakh people by afternoon, at 50% of their target.

Uttarakhand vaccination strategy

Earlier on 13 September, Uttarakhand Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat instructed health authorities concerned to establish vaccination centres to vaccinate at least one crore people by September 17. Further, he also urged the private hospitals as well as the voluntary groups to encourage more and more people to get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the state government has also decided to resume the Char Dham Yatra amid a steady decline in COVID-19 cases. The decision came after the Nainital High Court lifted the ban on the yatra and further ordered the authorities concerned to enforce proper COVID-19 protocols. Also, several guidelines have been issued for the pilgrims undertaking the yatra. The Char Dham Yatra was earlier banned by Supreme Court due to a hike in COVID-19 infections.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

Earlier on Friday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded health workers and everyone else for achieving a new milestone as the COVID-19 vaccination numbers crossed 2.5 crore in a single day.

Taking to Twitter, he shared the achievement and celebrated it with the nation. The vaccination campaign was initiated to mark PM Modi's 71st birthday. Prime Minister Modi also congratulated the nation on this achievement and said that the country aims to carry on its vaccination drive with more pace.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: PTI/@PushkarSinghDhami/Facebook)