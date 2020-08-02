India To Get It's First Snow Leopard Conservation Centre In Uttarakhand; Census Planned

Snow leopards are endangered, and in a boost to the species, India is now about to get it's first Snow Leopard Conservation Centre which will be set up in Uttarakhand. This snow leopard conservation centre will be set up in the Uttarkashi forest division area. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat held a meeting with the Forest Minister Dr Harak Singh Rawat as well as the other concerned forest officials on Saturday regarding this snow leopard conservation centre.

"The total number of snow leopards should be counted in the state, special efforts should be made to preserve and increase the number of snow leopards. In the last few years, the areas where snow leopards have been seen should be identified by the forest department by the cooperation of local people and military forces. These areas should be calculated by making grids," said Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Snow Leopard Conservation Centre will promote Winter Tourism

Wildlife conservation along with this new snow leopard conservation centre will boost the winter tourism in Uttarakhand as per the Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat.

"There are many species of wildlife in the mountainous regions of Uttarakhand, which become the centre of attraction for tourists. Efforts are needed to conserve the extinct species of wildlife," said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

The snow leopard conservation centre will be built in Lanka which is located in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district near the Bhaironghati bridge, informed the Chief Wildlife warden of Uttarakhand, JS Suhag. The Uttarakhand forest department will work in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to build this conservation centre in the Uttarkashi forest division area. The aim of this facility will be to conserve, protect and restore the wildlife and the ecosystem in Uttarakhand as well as the Himalayan region.

Snow Leopards in Uttarakhand

The Uttarkashi and Pithoragarh districts of Uttarakhand are known to have a large numbers of snow leopards. Snow leopards have been spotted in Uttarkashi and Pithoragarh districts on numerous occasions but they have not been officially counted yet and the same was discussed during this meeting. Numerous researches say that there are about 86 snow leopards in Uttarakhand currently. The wildlife in the higher Himalayan region has grown in the last few years.

(Inputs and Image credits: ANI)