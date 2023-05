Uttarakhand Gets Its First Vande Bharat Express; Here's The Full List Of 16 Train Routes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the Dehradun to Delhi Vande Bharat train today. This is the first Vande Bharat train running in Uttarakhand, which is expected to bring in a new era of comfortable travel. The Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat is the latest in the series of Vande Bharat trains flagged off by PM Modi. Earlier this month, PM Modi flagged off Odisha's first Vande Bharat, which will run between Puri and Howrah in West Bengal.

Vande Bharat Express is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities and will provide a faster, more comfortable, and more convenient travel experience to rail users. Built-in India, the Vande Bharat train features cutting-edge safety systems, including Kavach technology, among other key features. As of now, a total of fifteen Vande Bharat trains are currently running in the nation, enhancing both connectivity and the economy.

Check out the complete list of Vande Bharat trains in India here:

1. New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express

The first Vande Bharat Express train was inaugurated on February 18, 2019, and its very first route connecting the capital city of Delhi to the holy city of Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh).

It makes stops at Prayagraj and Kanpur.

The train runs for five days a week, except Monday and Thursday.

2. New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (J & K) Vande Bharat Express

The train leaves New Delhi at 6 am and reaches Katra by 2 pm. The train stops at Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana and Jammu Tawi.

It's India's first vegan train, as there's no meat or egg on the menu.

It operates on all weekdays except Tuesdays.

3. Ajmer-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express

It runs between Ajmer and Delhi Cantt., with stops at Jaipur, Alwar and Gurgaon in five hours and 15 mins.

4. New Delhi- Amb Andura in Himachal Pradesh Vande Bharat Express

The train runs between New Delhi to Una, Himachal Pradesh with stops at Ambala, Chandigarh and Anandpur Sahib. It departs at 5:50 am from New Delhi and reaches Amb Anandaura at 11 am.

5. Gandhinagar- Mumbai Vande Bharat Express

The train initially launched in September 2022, travels from Gandhinagar to Mumbai, with stops at Surat, Vadodara Junction and Ahmedabad Junction.

6. Hazrat Nizamuddin- Rani Kamlapati station Vande Bharat Express

The train starts from Bhopal at 5:55 am and reaches Delhi at 1:45 pm.

7. Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat Express

The train departs from Mumbai at 6:20 am and reaches its destination in Shirdi at 11:40 pm, with stops at Dadar, Thane and Nashik Thane Road. It then leaves Shirdi at 5:25 pm and reaches Mumbai at 10:50 pm.

8. Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express

The train runs between Nagpur to Bilaspur with stops at Raipur, Durg and Gondia.

It departs from Nagpur Junction at 2:05 pm and reaches Bilaspur Junction at 7:35 pm. It then departs from the latter at 6:45 am and reaches Nagpur at 12:15 pm.

9. Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express

The train travels from Mumbai at 4:05 pm and reaches Solapur at 10:40 pm with stops at Dadar, Kalyan, Pune and Kurduwadi

10. Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express

Howrah Junction at 5:55 am and reaches New Jalpaiguri at 1:25 pm, with stops at Bolpur (Shanitniketan), Malda Town and Barosi.

11. Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express

The train travels from Secunderabad at 3 pm and reaches its destination Visakhapatnam at 11:30 pm with stops at Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada Junction and Rajahmundry.

12. Secunderabad- Tirupati Vande Bharat Express

The train leaves Secunderabad at 6 am and reaches Tirupati in just eight hours and 30 minutes, at 2:30 pm.

13. Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express

This Vande Bharat train operates between Chennai and Coimbatore and covers six hours and 10 minutes

14. Thiruvananthapuram-Kasargod Vande Bharat Express

The train operates between Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram.

It halts at Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, ShoranurJn, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

15. Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express

The train operates six days a week (except Thursday). It departs from Puri at 01:50 pm and reaches Howrah at 08:30 pm.

16. Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat Express