Uttarakhand To Name Entry Gate Of ‘Sainya Dham’ In Dehradun After CDS General Bipin Rawat

The Uttarakhand government announced that the entry gate to the ‘Sainya Dham’ - a war memorial being built in Dehradun - will be named after India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, who, along with 13 others, lost his life in a tragic helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8. While 13 people including CDS Rawat, his wife, Madhulika, and 11 more Army personnel died on December 8, the lone survivor of the fatal crash, Group Captain Varun Singh, succumbed to injuries on Wednesday, December 15.

"The entry gate of the ‘Sainya Dham’ will be named after CDS General Bipin Rawat, who along with his wife and 11 other defence personnel, died in a tragic helicopter crash on December 8," Uttarakhand's soldier welfare minister, Ganesh Joshi informed. It should be mentioned here that CDS General Bipin Rawat's roots lie in Uttarakhand's Sainj village.

The entry gate of the ‘Sainya Dham’ will be named after #CDSGeneralBipinRawat, who along with his wife and 11 other defence personnel, died in a tragic helicopter crash on December 8th: Ganesh Joshi, Minister of Soldier Welfare, Uttarakhand Government



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/h7FyOY5kFq — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2021

BJP's Delhi unit urges NDMC to rename Akbar Road after CDS Rawat

As India continues to mourn the demise of its first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, demands have poured in from all parts of the country urging for monuments and government structures to be renamed or dedicated in honour of the late general. In a similar demand, on Tuesday, the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) media head, Naveen Kumar, requested the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to rename Akbar Road after General Rawat. Kumar has also written an official letter regarding the same.

"You are requested to attach a permanent memory to country's first CDS Bipin Rawat, by renaming Akbar road after General Bipin Rawat which be a true homage to him by the council," Kumar stated in his letter written in Hindi

Replying to Kumar's letter, NDMC vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay said that they are "very keen" on having a road named after India's first CDS.

"Naming of a road under NDMC follows a procedure. We will discuss how to go about it and which road to name after General Rawat," the NDMC stated in its reply.

The NDMC has received several requests in the past few days to name a road in memory of General Rawat, Upadhyay added.

Coonoor locals urge govt to build memorial for CDS Rawat, others

Locals of Coonoor Wellington Cantonment in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district, too, have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. They have requested that a memorial be built in honour of India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and other soldiers who lost their lives in a tragic IAF helicopter crash on December 8.

They urged the government to build a monument at the accident site which belongs to the Tamil Nadu Revenue Department so that the people can pay their tributes to them. The letter added that the incident has caused grief among the public and in the place where the tragedy took place.