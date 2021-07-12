Uttarakhand: Tourists Throng Nainital As Fear Of 3rd COVID-19 Wave Lingers, Watch Video

Amid the ongoing wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands have flocked to the popular tourist destination and lake city Nainital. The presence of tourists in Nainital and other destinations comes with the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19 in Uttarakhand. According to reports, commercial establishments like restaurants and bars, eateries, parks, and the famous Tibetan market are full of tourists.

Tourists throng to Nainital amid COVID-19

In addition, many tourists have been spotted violating COVID-19 protocols like not wearing masks or avoiding social distancing. As experts have informed that the third wave is likely to affect children, families are visiting with their children without any fear even as the pandemic threat looms in Uttarakhand. As per reports, visitors have been violating the protocols in areas like Mall Road, Tibetan Market and Boating Area.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand's Nainital witnessed a massive footfall of tourists as #COVID19 restrictions ease pic.twitter.com/zZ7UyyOVXr — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021

In order to tackle the possibility of third wave, the police under the orders of the District Magistrate and SSP, Nainital have prepared new rules to control the traffic effectively. In addition, the police are also marking the vehicles going to Bhimtal by pasting stickers on the vehicles. The same is being followed for Kathgodam to Nainital and Bhowali. As a part of additional measures, two-wheelers have been barred from going to Jeolikot and Russian Bypass as the footfall increases on Saturday and Sunday. However, passengers with hotel bookings are being allowed with negative RT-PCR reports and registration on Smart City Portal. Moreover, the administration has also imposed a fine of Rs 500 on tourists roaming in Nainital without a mask. The police are also providing masks to the people.

COVID-19 in Uttarakhand

The state recorded 49 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total tally of infections to 3,41,137. Meanwhile, 200 recoveries took the number of recoveries to 3,26,651. However, Uttarakhand did not record a single death, as per the state's health department. Even so, 7338 people have so far lost their lives to COVID-19. The department reported 15 new patients from Dehradun, six each from Haridwar and Rudraprayag and five from Nainital on Saturday. As of now, active cases in Uttarakhand stand at 1,165.