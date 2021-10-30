Uttarakhand: Tungnath Temple's Portals To Close For Winter Season; Check Details Here

The Chardham Devsthanam Board informed that the portals of the Tungnath temple will be closed on Saturday for the winter season. Shri Gangotri Dham, Shri Kedarnath Dham, and Shri Yamunotri Dham will close their doors on November 5 and 6, respectively, while Shri Badrinath Dham will shut on November 20.

Dr Harish Gaur, member, Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Management Board on October 22, noted, "The doors of the Tritiya (third) Kedar Shri Tungnath Temple will close on October 30 and Dwitiya (second) Kedar Shri Madmaheshwar Temple on November 22 for winter. Shri Madmaheshwar Fair will be held on November 25."

After the Nainital High Court removed the prohibition on Chardham Yatra on September 16, only fully COVID vaccinated people with a requisite COVID-19 negative report were allowed to participate in the annual pilgrimage. Every year, millions of visitors and devotees go from all over the country and overseas to participate in this yatra.

Over 2 lakh people visit Char Dham

Lakhs of tourists and devotees go from all over the country and the world to participate in this yatra every year. Dr Harish Gaur, a member of the Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Management Board, stated on Friday, October 22, that over two lakh pilgrims have visited Char Dham since the temples' gates opened.

After completing an airborne inspection of the state's rain-affected districts last week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah told the media that no tourist casualties have been reported so far and that the Char Dham Yatra has also resumed.

Char Dham Yatra continues amid heavy rains, snowfall in Uttarakhand

Despite the snowfall, the Char Dham Yatra is proceeding in Uttarakhand, according to the Uttarakhand Devasthanam Management Board. The top peaks of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham have begun to receive snow. Low-lying places, such as both Uttarkashi district sites, have also become colder. Snow has blanketed the roads and helipad, and clearing operations are underway near the Kedarnath Shrine. Helicopter services were halted in Kedarnath after heavy snowfall earlier this week. Meanwhile, the road to Badrinath Shrine is in good condition now. The Char Dham temples, which include Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, are four pilgrim destinations in Uttarkhand that attract a considerable number of people each year.

(with inputs from ANI)

