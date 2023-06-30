Uttarakhand UCC Committee Finalises Draft, Implementation Likely In July | Details Inside

Uttarakhand is moving toward becoming the model state to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and will guide the Center to implement it across the country. The Uttarakhand government had constituted an expert committee and the panel members were appointed to examine various aspects of laws about the residents of Uttarakhand. The committee was constituted in June 2022 after notification in May of the same year and the first meeting was held on July 4. In a year, the committee has met 63 times.

"The final drafting of the UCC is complete and the draft will be handed over to the government in July itself," said Retd. Justice Ranjana Desai, Chairperson UCC Uttarakhand panel. Sources from the state government told Republic that CM Pushkar Singh Dhami will consult central leadership after reading the final draft. The UCC is expected to be implemented in the third week of July after an urgent assembly session in the state following Dhami's most probable nod.

"We met the Chairman of the Law Commission on June 2 to discuss the legal aspects surrounding UCC in Uttarakhand. The Uttarakhand UCC will be a template for the Center to implement UCC and work towards it is going on," Desai said.

Republic accesses exclusive details of the final UCC draft

The initial meetings of the committee were amongst the panellists only but later on the committee constituted a sub-committee to carry out a public outreach program on the ground. The sub-committee members noted the points after meeting with the tribes in the Mana village of Uttarakhand and other areas dominated by the tribal people. The opinions taken from the communities were discussed by panellists in the meeting in New Delhi.

The members of the sub-committee also decided to consult Uttrakhand-origin people living in Delhi before preparing the draft and thus a meeting was set up with the residents earlier this month on June 14. As of now, the sub-committee has met 143 times in Dehradun and other places. The Committee also interacted with the representatives of political parties, state statutory commissions as well as with leaders of various religious denominations.

