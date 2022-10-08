Uttarakhand VPDO Recruitment Scam: Former UKSSSC Chairman, Two Others Arrested By STF

In a major action against those involved in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) recruitment scam, the Special Task Force on Saturday arrested the commission's ex-chairman RBS Rawat, former examination controller RS Pokhriya and secretary Manohar Kanyal.

Notably, this is the biggest action taken against the UKSSSC officials who were involved in the scam. The arrests were linked to irregularities in the UKSSSC examinations in 2016 for the recruitment of village panchayat development officers (VPDO).

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that his government is determined to root out the termites of corruption from the system. "Keeping in mind the interests of the youth, we are committed to conduct all future recruitment examinations in a clean and transparent manner," he added.

UKSSSC द्वारा 2016 में कराई गई वीपीडीओ भर्ती परीक्षा में धांधली की जाँच के दौरान दोषी पाए जाने पर आज पूर्व चेयरमैन आरबीएस रावत, सचिव मनोहर कन्याल, पूर्व परीक्षा नियंत्रक आरएस पोखरिया को गिरफ़्तार कर लिया गया है। — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) October 8, 2022

The UKSSSC conducted examinations for the recruitment of VPDOs on March 6, 2016, across 236 centres in 13 districts. The results were announced on March 30.

In 2017, a panel headed by the then-additional chief secretary was formed to investigate the alleged irregularities. After a report by the panel, the examinations were cancelled and the issue was handed over to the Vigilance Establishment, Dehradun in 2019.

The Vigilance Department registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with the irregularities and investigation. In August, the case was handed over to STF by Chief Minister Oushkar Dhami to accelerate the investigation

During the probe, manipulation of the OMR sheets was discovered by STF which also recorded statements of 24 candidates and important witnesses.