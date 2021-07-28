Uttarakhand: Water Levels Rise In River Ganga At Gangotri Following Heavy Rainfall

Due to heavy rainfall, the water level of the River Ganga at Gangotri rose in Uttarakhand. The district administration said that several parts of a mountain near the Gangotri Dham fell in the river on Wednesday, July 28. Meanwhile, the water level of the Beas river on Rishikesh-Cheela road also rose, along with rising in the level of water at Kempty falls in Mussorie, due to incessant rainfall in the state. It has caused a loss of communication with nearly 80 villages located in the vicinity of the river. In addition to it, the Indian Meteorological Department predicted a few spells of thunderstorms for Dehradun on Wednesday.

Isolated extremely heavy falls are likely over Himachal Pradesh today on 28th July and over Uttarakhand on 28th-29th July. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 28, 2021

IMD precited that the rainfall activity may lead to very heavy falls in Uttrakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana till July 30. As per IMD predictions, it is expected that the rainfall may reduce in these states after July 30. In addition, IMD also warned other states of very heavy rainfall from July 28 to July 30, including Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, East Madhya Pradesh, and Chattisgarh.

Under their influence of the above systems:

(i)Current spell of Widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely to continue over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh till 30th July and reduction thereafter — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 28, 2021

(ii) Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar during

28th-30th July and over East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during 28th-31st July. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 28, 2021

Heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand led to landslides

On Wednesday, July 21, Landslides triggered by heavy rains along the Tanakpur-Ghat national highway in Uttarakhand's Champawat district, have left around 150 people stranded. As traffic remained blocked at Vishramghat on the highway till late night on wednesday, the district administration made arrangements for the stay of the stranded people in Champawat, said District Disaster Management Officer Manoj Pandey.

Further, Pandey said that Landslides occurred at eight points along the highway on Tuesday bringing mounds of debris onto the road. Though the debris was cleared at seven points by the same day in the evening, the rocks and boulders in Vishramghat could not be cleared till midnight despite efforts. Efforts to clear the rubble on the road in Vishramghat were resumed on next day in the morning with the help of earthmoving machines and a loader. Some of the stranded people, who were headed for Haldwani, are being sent there via Devidhura.

(With ANI/PTI inputs)

(IMAGE: ANI)