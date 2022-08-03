Uttarakhand Will Be Free From Drugs And Corruption By 2025: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/@pushkardhami
Uttarakhand will be free of corruption and drugs by 2025, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Wednesday.
He was addressing a programme organised here on good, transparent and corruption-free governance.
"We have taken a pledge to make Uttarakhand corruption- and drug-free by 2025," Dhami said.
Around 5,000 corruption-related complaints have been received on the '1064 app' since its launch, the chief minister said.
Public complaints are being redressed in a time-bound manner, he added.
The state vigilance department will be further strengthened, and a revolving fund of Rs 2 crore for it will be created, Dhami said.
Vigilance department employees who perform well will be rewarded, he said.
The chief minister honoured four 'whistleblowers' on the occasion.
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)