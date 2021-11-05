Uttarakhand Will Get More Tourists In 10 Yrs Than It Did In Last 100: PM Modi In Kedarnath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that Uttarakhand will see improvements in infrastructure as several projects have been planned for the state. He added that that the infrastructure projects will massively boost tourism in the state.

"A number of infrastructure works are planned for Uttarakhand including road connectivity to Char Dhams and ropeway near Hemkund Sahib to facilitate devotees. This decade belongs to Uttarakhand. In the next 10 years, the state will receive more tourists than it did in the last 100 years," PM Modi said. "Work has also started on a cable car, so that more devotees can visit Kedarnath," he added.

The Prime Minister also praised the current state government for their development work and said, "Uttarakhand government is working proactively connecting Char Dham with well-constructed roads and highways which will help in boosting tourism initiatives and employment in the state."

PM Modi inaugurates projects worth Rs 130 crore

PM Modi offered prayers at Kedarnath Temple on Friday and inaugurated several re-development projects worth Rs 130 crore including Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini.

While addressing the people, PM Modi said, “It is an auspicious day to lay the foundation of not only new projects but opening a gateway of development for this 'Dev Bhoomi' to maximise the safety measures for devotees." Apart from this, PM Modi unveiled a 12-feet statue of Adi Shankaracharya at the premises of the Kedarnath Temple in Rudraprayag district.

Referring to the 2013 floods, the Prime Minister said, "People who used to come here used to think whether our Kedar Dham will rise up again? But my inner voice was saying that it will rise with more pride than before," and added that he regularly reviewed redevelopment works at Kedarnath from Delhi.

This was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second visit to the temple during his term as he visited the Kedarnath temple back in 2019. Situated on the banks of the Mandakini river, Kedarnath Temple is one of the four ancient pilgrimage sites known as the 'Char Dham.' The other three ancient temples are Yamunotri, Gangotri and Badrinath. The temples were built in the 8th century A.D. by Jagad Guru Adi Shankaracharya. Kedarnath Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

(With inputs from ANI)