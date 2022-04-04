In a unique development, an old lady from Uttarakhand’s Dehradun expressed her immense support for Indian National Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi by filing a testament in the district court naming Gandhi as the legal proprietor of all her property.

In a stern display of her support for the ethos of Congress, Pushpa Munjial on Monday stated that she wants to hand over all her property to Rahul Gandhi. Further deliberating on the same, Munjial stated that Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the integrity and welfare of the nation and this is her way of paying tribute to them.

Lauding AICC President Sonia Gandhi and son Rahul Gandhi, she stated that she is inspired by the Congress leaders' policies and ideologies. Her remarks were presented by the Congress Metropolitan President Lalchand Sharma.

"Munjial told us that Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the unity and integrity of this country. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have dedicated themselves to the service of the nation. She is very much influenced by this," said Sharma.

Pushpa Munjial, inspired by Gandhi's beliefs, made Rahul Gandhi the proprietor of her property, at the residence of former Congress state president Pritam Singh.

Congress' political footprint wanes as party faces a massive debacle

Munjial’s unwavering support for Congress comes at a time when the party is witnessing its worst political phase. The Grand old party’s political footprints have been washed off from many states after the Modi wave swayed the party’s strongholds. Its position as the national opposition continues to wane after every poll defeat, as regional political parties attempt to fill the gap.

Congress also faced massive defeat in Uttarakhand in the bygone polls, as BJP secured 47 seats and secured the second consecutive term, while Congress was restricted to just 19 seats in the 70-seat Uttarakhand assembly. Congress' Harish Rawat also lost by a margin of 17,500 votes from Lalkuan and claimed responsibility for the party’s dismal performance.

In the bygone polls, the party witnessed another low, as it failed to retain its government in Punjab and lost the stronghold in Manipur, where they were once the largest party. Apart from this, they also failed to secure as many seats in Goa, as they had in 2017.

Image: ANI, PTI