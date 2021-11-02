Uttarakhand's 1st internet exchange inaugurated in Dehradun

Dehradun, Nov 1 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday inaugurated Uttarakhand's first internet exchange here.

Inaugurating the facility at the IT Park virtually along with BJP national chief spokesperson Anil Baluni, Chandrasekhar said not only young professionals but also children studying online will get high-speed internet connectivity from it.

He also said the next internet exchange in Uttarakhand will soon be opened in Nainital.

Baluni said he is trying to ensure that all districts in the state get an internet exchange facility to boost internet connectivity in remote hill areas. PTI ALM HDA

