Uttarakhand's New CM Launches 10 Vehicles With Ration For 1,500 COVID-affected Families

Uttarakhand's new CM Pushkar Singh Dhami started his term in office on July 3. Less than a day after swearing-in as CM, Dhami announced that the state government has flagged off 11 vehicles, carrying ration kits for around 1,500 families. These are families whose livelihood was affected during the pandemic. CM Dhami had also said earlier on Sunday that he and his government in Uttarakhand will be providing job opportunities by creating more roles to fill in government offices. State Governor Baby Rani Maurya administered the oath of office and secrecy. The CMO office posted pictures of the swearing-in ceremony on their Twitter handle.

Swearing-in ceremony and the start of a new CM term

Pushkar Singh Dhami was sworn in as the 11th CM of Uttrakhand on Sunday, the day after he was elected as leader of the BJP legislature party. He replaced Tirath Singh Rawat, who had resigned from his position on Friday, as the CM of Uttarakhand. Dhami said to ANI, “ We have worked towards providing relief to people who lost their livelihood. 11 vehicles, with ration kits for around 1500 families, flagged off today. It was done in the past and it’ll be done in the future. We are ensuring that no one stays hungry. “ He also posted a picture on Twitter with the announcement, adding that Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, other colleagues and workers were also present for this occasion.

Youngest CM of state wished by PM Modi

At the age of 45, Pushkar Singh Dhami is the youngest Uttarakhand CM in the history of the state. Trivendra Singh Rawat had submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Singh Maurya., and had later said, “The BJP gave me the golden opportunity to serve as CM for four years. I was born in a small village. Only BJP gives so much respect and opportunity to someone who belongs to a simple family from a small village" Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to congratulate CM Dhami on July 4. His tweet with over 42.7K likes said, “ Congratulations to Shri @pushkardhami and all others who took oath today. Best wishes to this team as they work towards the progress and prosperity of Uttarakhand."

Congratulations to Shri @pushkardhami and all others who took oath today. Best wishes to this team as they work towards the progress and prosperity of Uttarakhand. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2021

(Image: ANI)