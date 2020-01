Uttarayana Kite Fest was organised in Odisha’s Konark on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. The event was organised at Marine Drive-Eco Retreat. Locals and tourists thronged to the venue to celebrate the festival. Kite flyers showcased their skills. Kites of different shape, size, concept and designs dotted the sky. Kite flying is one of the traditions of the Makar Sankranti festival. Since the event is eco-friendly, cotton threads are being used instead of crushed glass-coated ‘manjha’.