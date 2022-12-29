Uzbek Cough Syrup Deaths: Union Health Minister Mandaviya Asks CDSCO To Probe The Matter

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday, December 29 responded to the Uzbekistan deaths which were linked to the made-in-India cough syrup. The Health Minister said that a joint inspection of the Noida facility of Marion Biotech is being carried out by Uttar Pradesh’s Drug Control & CDSCO team. Mansukh Mandaviya added that further action is underway and that samples of cough syrup are being taken from manufacturing premises & sent to Regional DrugsTesting Laboratory, Chandigarh for testing.

Both India and Uzbekistan are investigating the matter

Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation is in regular contact with the national drug regulator of Uzbekistan since December 27. "Once the joint inspection is complete, the authorities will take action according to the report", said Health Minister Mansuykh Mandaviya.

Joint inspection of Noida facility of Marion Biotech, was carried out by UP Drug Control & CDSCO team. Further action underway. Samples of cough syrup taken from manufacturing premises & sent to Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory, Chandigarh for testing: Union Health minister pic.twitter.com/XVk3fZpQHB — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2022

Uzbek Health Ministry on Uzbekistan deaths

The children who died, according to the Uzbek Health Ministry, had taken cough medicine called "Doc-1 Max" made by Noida-based Marion Biotech. According to Hasan Harris, the lawyer for Mario Biotech, both national governments are looking into the situation and making inquiries.

"No issue has arisen during testing or on our end. We've been there for ten years now. After the government report is released, we will investigate. The manufacture has currently stopped," explained Harris.

The ministry claimed that during lab examinations, the chemical ethylene glycol was discovered in a batch of syrup. According to sources, the Indian Drugs Controller General has asked the Uzbek regulator for more details about the occurrence. Additionally, samples of the medications were taken during an inspection that was jointly carried out by the state drugs regulatory team and the central drugs regulatory team of the north zone.

The Haryana-based unit of Maiden Pharmaceuticals was shut down for violating manufacturing standards earlier this year after the deaths of 70 children in the Gambia were linked to cough syrups made by the company. Later, however, it was discovered that the samples examined in the Indian government laboratory complied with the requirements.