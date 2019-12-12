Uzbek Envoy Briefs Indian Observers Heading To Monitor Polls In Uzbekistan

Twelve election observers from India will visit Uzbekistan for its Parliamentary elections on December 22 to monitor the Uzbekistan parliamentary polls.

Farhod Arziev, Uzbekistan’s envoy to India, said on Thursday that the expectation from Indian observers for the Uzbekistan parliamentary polls is they monitor it to ensure everything is in accordance with international practices.

He also briefed the 12 observers on the December 22 polls in his country and said the elections this time are being conducted with the motto 'New Uzbekistan, New Elections'.

Anil Shastri, son of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, is among the 12 Indian observers travelling to Uzbekistan for monitoring the polls.

Shastri, chairman of the Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management, said he would be looking at the fairness of the polling process in the country among other things.

"On polling day, I would like to visit as many polling stations as possible to know what is the percentage of polling and also talk to election commission officials and voters. I will also observe the counting process," Shastri told PTI, on the sidelines of the meeting.

Uzbekistan is an emerging key partner for India in Central Asia and Eurasia. In November this year, both the countries had signed key defence and security pacts. The bilateral mechanism of engagement in trade and economic relations is anchored by India-Uzbekistan Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC) on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation at ministerial level and sector-specific Joint Working Groups (JWGs) at the official level. The 11th IGC was held in Tashkent in August 2018.

"Expectations (from observers) are very simple. They will monitor the elections to make sure everything is in accordance with international practice, everything is open and transparent.

"We are confident that this election will demonstrate the firm commitment to the reform process and we had briefed the observers about the elections," Arziev told PTI, on the sidelines of the briefing.

The efforts to bring transparency and efficient governance in Uzbekistan were made by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. He was elected in December 2016.

Arziev said a voting station has been set up at the Uzbekistan embassy in New Delhi for the citizens of the country to vote.

"Postal ballot system will also be established in other Indian cities like Hyderabad and Pune where Uzbekistan citizens can cast their votes," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

