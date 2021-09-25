V Muraleedharan Asserts India Aims To Become Self-reliant And global Leader In Trade

Despite COVID-19 challenges, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan stated on Friday that India intends to become self-sufficient and a global trade leader, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of 'Make in India, Make for the World'. The Minister said that the Central government is planning to implement numerous reforms to facilitate business and offer a hassle-free transparent system to boost industries. He made this statement while inaugurating the Exporters and Industry Leaders Conclave in Thiruvananthapuram. This was a part of the 'Vanijya Utsav.'

"The ministry of commerce has been taking various steps to facilitate agricultural exports and initiatives have taken to achieve merchandise exports to 400 billion US dollars in the fiscal year 2021-22. A concerted effort from various ministries at Central and state government level is essential for this and the ministry of External Affair, through its various missions abroad, supports these trade promotion initiatives" he added.

V Muraleedharan says India aims to become a self-reliant and global leader in trade; Kerala government responds

Kerala Legislative Assembly Speaker MB Rajesh, speaking at the conclave, stated that the state government's goal is to transform Kerala into a vibrant investment destination with an effective entrepreneurial society by promoting inclusive, environmentally friendly, and sustainable economic growth while also creating job opportunities. Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve responded by saying that the state government's goal is to turn Kerala into a thriving destination by encouraging entrepreneurship and creating job opportunities via the use of local and natural resources. To help the industry, the government has created a time-bound grievance redressal process. According to him, the state government intends to abolish or update outdated laws, implement effective land use and land lease policies, and simplify terms for exit and change of ownership to make conducting businesses easier.

Spices Board Chairman A G Thankappan, in his keynote address, said, "Kerala has a prominent space in the spice trade and is thriving to improve the quality of spices by adopting good agricultural and processing practices."

Shri V Muraleedharan, Hon'ble Minister of State for External Affairs, Govt of India, inaugurated the Exporters and Industry Leaders Conclave at Thiruvananthapuram. Shri M B Rajesh, Hon'ble Speaker, Govt of Kerala; pic.twitter.com/Dar8W0YGZ2 — SPICES BOARD (@Spices_Board) September 24, 2021

'Vanijya Saptah' festivities in Kerala

The Exporters and Industry Leaders Conclave was held as part of Kochi's 'Vanijya Saptah' festivities. This began earlier this week. The conclave had national and state ministers, prominent officials, industrial captains, and leaders present. The conclave was organised by the Indian Ministry of Commerce, Kerala's Ministry of Industries and Commerce, Spices Board India, Directorate General of Foreign Trade, and the Confederation of Indian Industry. The event in Thiruvananthapuram drew major export leaders and industry executives.

What is 'Make in India?'

Make in India is a government-led initiative. It is aimed at facilitating investment, fostering innovation, enhancing skill development, protecting intellectual property, and constructing world-class manufacturing infrastructure in India. The main goal of this effort is to attract international investment and strengthen India's manufacturing sector. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, is leading the initiative.

Make in India's features and aim

The Make in India programme is critical for India's economic growth since it intends to tap into the country's current talent pool, create new job possibilities, and strengthen the secondary and tertiary sectors. The programme also intends to improve India's Ease of Doing Business ranking by removing unnecessary rules and regulations, simplifying bureaucratic processes, and making the government more visible, responsive, and accountable.

The Make in India programme focuses on 25 industries including Automobiles, automobile components, aviation, biotechnology, chemicals, construction, defence manufacturing, electrical machinery, electronic systems, food processing, IT & BPM, leather, media and entertainment, mining, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, ports and shipping, railways, renewable energy, roads and highways, space, textile and garments, thermal power, tourism and hospitality.

(With inputs from ANI)

(IMAGE: ANI)