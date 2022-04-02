V Muraleedharan Says 'Kerala CM Must Put A Full Stop' To Controversial K-rail Project

To further intensify the protest against the controversial semi-high speed K-rail line project, adjoining the Northern and Southern parts of Kerala, BJP's Pradhirotha Yatra reaches a new destination, Thiruvananthapuram. MoS MEA V Muraleedharan met with the families who are on the brink of losing their homes due to the project.

He also took to Twitter to express his anguish against the non-environment friendly project and opined Kerala does not need development that displaces thousands of people who have no other means of income. Kerala's Chief Minister Pinrayi Vijayan-led government's ambitious SilverLine projects does not have people's assent.

"Visited houses in Kazhakkoottam area of TVPM. People are harassed in the name of SilverLine by CM Pinarayi Vijayan's government. Kerala's ill-conceived SilverLine Project is against the interest of Kerala," the Union Minister stated.

"It will force Kerala into a debt trap. The Kerala Government is threatening innocent civilians in the name of Social Impact Assessment - which doesn't permit planting yellow stones. The Kerala CM must put a full stop to efforts that do not have Govt of India's approval," he added.

'Astronomical scam in the making': Opposition MPs on SilverLine

This 530-km SilverLine has stoked multiple protests across the state while the social impact assessment is underway. The state has to acquire 80% of the land required for the project to avail foreign loans. So far, only an application for approaching foreign agencies seeking loans has been approved.

Meanwhile, a petition signed by 17 Opposition MPs from the state said the project was an “astronomical scam in the making” and would sink the state further into heavy debt. The petition addressed to the Union Railways Minister said that the project was financially unviable and would further lead to the displacement of over 30,000 families.