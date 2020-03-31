6 From Puducherry Attended Nizamuddin Markaz Shares CM, 5 Kept Under Observation

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday stated that total 6 persons from Puducherry visited Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi, of which 5 persons have been kept under observation. After Delhi witnessed 87 coronavirus cases, Nizamuddin emerged as a hotspot as a religious meeting was held at Markaz by the Markaz Nizamuddin earlier this month. Several COVID-19 positive cases have been found among those who attended the gathering, with many even passing away.

Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister stated that people who visited Nizamuddin have been quarantined and are under observation.

"Total of 6 persons from Puducherry visited Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi, of which 5 persons have been kept under observation, they have been isolated. Further tests are being conducted," said Narayanasamy

On Monday, sources reported that a religious programme was organised at Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters Markaz Nizamuddin mosque between 13-15 March which had over 300 foreign attendees from Malaysia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Kyrgyzstan apart from hundreds from several states in India. After attending the meeting, prior to the nationwide lockdown, all these attendees returned to several parts of the country, possibly spreading the COVID-19 virus. On Sunday, around 50-70 people, who were hiding in a mosque, were taken to LNJP hospital as they were all COVID-19 suspects – 24 have tested positive. The mosque has claimed that while they were letting small groups of attendees leave from the venue prior to the Janta Curfew, several were stuck in the area – which has now been entirely quarantined – owing to the nationwide lockdown.

READ: COVID-19: MHA reveals '2137 Markaz attendees quarantined across India'; 1746 in Nizamuddin

READ: Markaz Nizamuddin denies its congregation violated any laws, despite outbreak & panic

Fallout

According to sources, Karnataka has quarantined 54 attendees, Tamil Nadu has traced 981 of 1500 attendees (16 have tested positive), Assam had 100 attendees — most of them still in Delhi. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has traced 626 of the 711 attendees (8 have tested positive), Andaman has reported 10 positive cases – 9 of whom were attendees, UP has traced 157 attendees and Jammu & Kashmir has identified six attendees. Delhi government has insisted on strict action against the mosque administrators as the event had violated the state's ban on public gathering imposed at that time. So far, India has reported over 1200 COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths.

READ: Govt tells Supreme Court 'no more migrants on roads'; apprises court of anti-Corona steps

READ: 17 new COVID-19 cases in AP, govt says majority share links with Markaz Nizamuddin event