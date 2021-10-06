V-P Naidu cancels Gwalior visit due to bypolls

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu's proposed visit to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh has been cancelled in view of some by-elections in the state and imposition of the Model Code, an official in the Vice President Secretariat said on Wednesday.

One Lok Sabha and three assembly seats in the state would go for bypoll on October 30.

Bypolls are being held in three Lok Sabha and 30 assembly seats across several states.

In bypolls, the model code is usually imposed in the district where the poll-going constituency is located.

Earlier, the vice president was scheduled to attend certain events in Gwalior on October 12, the official said. PTI NAB DV DV

