Vaccinated Individuals Can Apply For Extra Rebate In Property Tax, Says North Delhi Mayor

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said on Saturday that owners of residential properties and their eligible family members who have received the COVID-19 vaccine jab can apply to avail additional rebate in payment of property tax. He said a circular was issued on Friday seeking approval of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

"According to the circular, owners or taxpayers of residential properties only, will have the special incentive of getting a further rebate of 5% in payment of property tax, over and above the 15% rebate enjoyed on timely payment of the annual tax if they are eligible for vaccination and vaccinated, and so are their eligible family members," he said.

The beneficiaries will have to submit copies of vaccination certificates of all members to avail the scheme, which is applicable with immediate effect and is available only till June 30, the mayor said.

Delhi recorded 7,897 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, while 39 more people died due to the infection, taking the death toll to 11,235, according to the city Health Department. The positivity rate also mounted to 10.21 per cent, breaching the 10% for the first time this year.

Delhi Govt bans gatherings

With coronavirus cases rising rapidly in the national capital, the Delhi government on Saturday announced stricter curbs, allowing Delhi Metro and DTC buses to operate only at 50 per cent capacity and limiting the number of guests at weddings at 50, officials said. The government also prohibited all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and religious gatherings in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Negative RT-PCR report will be required for travellers arriving in the national capital from Maharashtra by air, the DDMA said, adding those without a report will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority said restaurants, bars can operate at 50 per cent occupancy.

Delhi Metro, DTC and cluster buses will run at 50 per cent occupancy in view of the rising coronavirus cases, it said. It said colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed in Delhi. Not more than 20 people are allowed in funeral gatherings and upto 50 in weddings, it said. Swimming pools will also remain closed except for training of sportspersons participating in national and international events.