No Roadmap For Vaccinating Children Below 12 Yrs: Minor Girl Seeks Delhi HC's Attention

The Delhi High Court was on Monday informed by a minor, who knocked the High Court seeking vaccination plan for children, that the Centre has created no road map for vaccinating children below the age of 12 years.

"No road map has been given by the government for vaccinating children aged 12 and below. The same is only provided for those who are 15-18 years," said senior Advocate Kailash Vasudev appearing for the petition argued before a bench headed by Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh.

He also requested the Court to direct the government to give a plan for age group of 12 and below. The exchange happened while the bench was hearing a petition filed by 12-year-old Tia Gupta seeking urgent directions to the Centre and other authorities to immediately vaccine children between the ages of 12-17 years, in Delhi.

The minor in her plea filed before the high court states that there is enough empirical evidence to show that COVID-19 brings long term health complications such as organ damage, long Covid, or multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) and death-to at least some proportion of children.

In its response before the Delhi High Court, the Centre has stated that on 12th May 2021, the Drug Controller General of India has permitted Bharat Biotech to conduct. clinical trials on the healthy volunteers between 2 years to 18 years of age, for its vaccine i.e. Covaxin.

It further told the court that Zydus Cadila has completed its trials on children and their vaccine would be available shortly for children. "...Zydus Cadila which is developing DNA vaccines has concluded its clinical trial for between the age group of 12 to 18 years of age and subject to the statutory permissions, the same may be available in near future for children of the age group of 12 to 18 years of age," said the Centre in its affidavit submitted before the court.

Noting the stand of the Centre, the court has now posted the matter for further hearing on September 6. The plea filed by Tia Malhotra also seeks directions to prioritize vaccination amongst parents having children up to 17 years of age especially newborns to 12 years of age.

"It is submitted that if ‘COVID’ vaccine is safe and effective as other standard childhood vaccinations and also safe for adults, then the Respondents should have no reason to not inoculate children with the said vaccine and to prioritize vaccination for parents of children because if a child gets infected, the parents will be the only caregivers to such small children," the plea said.

"It is medically proven that children can be carriers of the virus and can transmit the same to others. Hence, they are an important link in the chain of transmission. Thus, vaccinating children would be an effective way of breaking the chain of transmission of COVID-19 virus in the country," the 12-year-old said while adding that there are 121.1 crore children in the country.

The petitioner further states that if the children are vaccinated on a priority, it will greatly help mitigate the adverse physical and mental effects of the pandemic on them.

"It will help them lead a normal life and regain their childhood," it said. The plea also seeks a directive to the Respondents to put in place appropriate vaccine protocol for children residing in Delhi and to make the same available expeditiously.

The plea also urges the court to direct the Centre and other respondents to formulate a comprehensive National Plan with respect to children covering all aspects of their protection from the ill effects of the pandemic.