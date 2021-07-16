Vaccinating Children Without Proper Research Would Be Disastrous: Delhi High Court

It would be a disaster if vaccines are administered on children without proper research, said the Delhi High Court while hearing a plea by a 12-year-old girl seeking urgent directions to the Centre and other authorities to immediately vaccine children between the ages of 12-17 years, in Delhi.

The observation came in as counsel appearing for Petitioner Tia Gupta argued that there shall be timeline as to when the vaccine trials for children would conclude. "They don't specify the timeline...children have not gone to schools for two years...there has to be a timeline," said Petitioner's counsel and senior advocate Kailash Vasudev.

Following these submissions the bench responded, "There can't be a timeline for research."

Responding to the petitioner's submissions, a division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said, "We would dispose of the matter if you make such submissions....it would be a disaster if vaccines are administered on children without proper research."

In its response before the Delhi High Court, the Centre has stated that on 12th May 2021, Drug Controller General of India has permitted Bharat Biotech to conduct. clinical trials on the healthy volunteers between 2 years to 18 years of age, for its vaccine i.e. Covaxin.

It further told the court that Zydus Cadila has completed its trials on children and their vaccine would be available shortly for children. "...Zydus Cadila which is developing DNA vaccines has concluded its clinical trial for between the age group of 12 to 18 years of age and subject to the statutory permissions, the same may be available in near future for children of the age group of 12 to 18 years of age," said the Centre in its affidavit submitted before the court.

Noting the stand of the Centre, the court has now posted the matter for further hearing on September 6. The plea filed by Tia Gupta also seeks directions to prioritize vaccination amongst parents having children up to 17 years of age especially small children newborns to 12 years of age.

The minor in her plea filed before the high court states that there is enough empirical evidence to show that Covid-19 virus brings long term health complications such as organ damage, long Covid, or multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) and death-to at least some proportion of children.

"It is submitted that if ‘Covid-19’ vaccine is safe and effective as other standard childhood vaccinations and also safe for adults, then the Respondents should have no reason to not inoculate children with the said vaccine and to prioritize vaccination for parents of young children, because if a child gets infected, the parents will be the only caregivers to such small children," the plea said.

"It is medically proven that children can be carriers of the virus and can transmit the same to others. Hence, they are an important link in the chain of transmission. Thus, vaccinating children would be an effective way of breaking the chain of transmission of COVID-19 virus in the country," the 12-year-old said while adding that there are 121.1 crore children in the country.

The petitioner further states that f the children are vaccinated on a priority, it will greatly help mitigate the adverse physical and mental effects of the pandemic on them.

"It will help them lead a normal life and regain their childhood," it said. The plea also seeks a directing the Respondents to put in place appropriate vaccine protocol for children residing in Delhi and to make the same available expeditiously.

The plea also urges the court to direct the Centre and other respondents to formulate a comprehensive National Plan with respect to children covering all aspects of their protection from the ill effects of the pandemic.

