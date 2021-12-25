Vaccination For Kids, Precaution Doses For Elderly: Dr Kiran Shaw Hails PM Modi's Decision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address to the nation on Saturday evening, announced that COVID-19 vaccination for children between the age of 15-18 years will begin from January 3, 2022. This comes on a day when the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given approval to Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin (BBV152) for kids between 12 -18 years of age for emergency use.

PM Modi also announced that the healthcare and frontline workers will be provided with 'precautionary doses' of the COVID vaccine from January 10, 2022. He further stated that citizens above 60 years of age with comorbidities can avail a 'precaution dose' of COVID vaccine as per their doctor's advice from Jan 10, 2022. Dr Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Founder, Biocon Limited has hailed PM Modi's decision.

Dr Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said, "I am very glad that the Prime Minister has given a huge boost to sentiments because people were very worried about the Omicron virus and the speed at which it is spreading around the world, including India. I think it is extremely important to announce they start deploying booster shots in the same priority which we had done with the vaccine deployment."

"And this is extremely sorted out because the rollout happened a year ago, thus this is the right time to give a booster shot to the frontline workers, elderly and vulnerable people. PM's announcement for the children's vaccines was long-awaited. This was important because there was a lot of anxiety amongst parents and school administration. Starting with 15 years old and then going down to 12 years old, will be a huge relief for parents. Hopefully, over the next few months, we will also see a rollout for younger children. Thus I wish the upcoming year will be a safe year when it comes to vaccination," she added.

Omicron tally in India

A total of 415 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in India so far, out of which 115 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Saturday morning. Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number with 108 Omicron cases, followed by Delhi at 79, Gujarat (43), Telangana (38), Kerala (37), Tamil Nadu (34) and Karnataka (31).

India's COVID tally rose to 3,47,79,815 with 7,189 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, while the active cases have declined to 77,032, according to the data updated at 8 am. The death toll climbed to 4,79,520 with 387 more fatalities. The daily rise in new coronavirus cases has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 58 days now.

